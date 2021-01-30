American Research & Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

