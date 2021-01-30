American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.17. 97,954,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 75,988,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 155,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

