American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 97,954,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,988,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.