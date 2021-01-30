Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 945.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

