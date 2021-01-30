Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.47. 2,447,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 433,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a market cap of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

