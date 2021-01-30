Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

