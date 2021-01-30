Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of AMADY opened at $64.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.92 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

