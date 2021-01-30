Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.49 to $4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.49-4.62 EPS.

MO stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,869,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.