Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.