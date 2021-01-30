Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in January

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $56.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

