Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in January

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $56.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33.
About Altigen Communications
