Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

