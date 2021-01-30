Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $29.44 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

APELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

