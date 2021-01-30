Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $29.44 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

APELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

