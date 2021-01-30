AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,711 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of V opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

