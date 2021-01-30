AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Adobe by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.44. The company has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

