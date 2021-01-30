Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

