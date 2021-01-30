Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of GOOG traded down $27.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,835.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.