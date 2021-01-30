Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.11. 1,942,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,402,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.