Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 225,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 294,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a PE ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
