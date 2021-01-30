Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 225,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 294,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a PE ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.