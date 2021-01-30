ALLY Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,744.35 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. ALLY has a market cap of $978,744.35 and $2,067.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00850679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.18 or 0.04207263 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018217 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

