Allworth Financial LP Sells 250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

