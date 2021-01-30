Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

