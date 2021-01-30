Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

