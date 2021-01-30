Alliance Global Partners Raises Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Price Target to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.