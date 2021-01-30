Alliance Global Partners Raises Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Price Target to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

