Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.85 Million

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $690.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.70 million and the highest is $701.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

