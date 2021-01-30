Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ABTX opened at $35.18 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $257,268 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

