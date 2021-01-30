All Sports Market Cap Achieves $4.46 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $240,732.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00906120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.10 or 0.04277182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018140 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

