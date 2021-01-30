Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.83. 14,692,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.