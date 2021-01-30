Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Stock Price Down 20%

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ALFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.