Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

