Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

