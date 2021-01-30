Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $267.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.32. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $335.93.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

