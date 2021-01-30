Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

