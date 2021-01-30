Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,133. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

