Alcoa Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NYSE AA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

