Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

