Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,836,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HALB stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Alaric has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Alaric Company Profile
