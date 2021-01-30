Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Down 6.3%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.34. 1,109,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 843,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.