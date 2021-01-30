Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Down 6.4%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.31 and last traded at $112.78. 3,612,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,175,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 264.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 223,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

