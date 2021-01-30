Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

