Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.04.

Airbnb stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,936,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

