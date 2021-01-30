Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $24.48. Air T shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 22,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 over the last ninety days. 53.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

