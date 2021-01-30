Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47. Air T has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

