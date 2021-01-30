Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Acquires $26,142.75 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRT opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

