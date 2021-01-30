Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by 41.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

