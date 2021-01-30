Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Lessened by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Air Lease worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 699,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.