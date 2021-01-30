Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.34 ($3.93).

AF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

EPA AF traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Monday, hitting €4.88 ($5.74). 5,357,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.05.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

