Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,802,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

