AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 69,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 65,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.