AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.18

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $25.65. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 13,375 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.