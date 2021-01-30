Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Critical Comparison

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PowerFleet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and Affinity Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Affinity Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -8.99% -4.15% -1.54% Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Affinity Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $81.92 million 2.70 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -59.17 Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affinity Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Affinity Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Affinity Networks Company Profile

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.